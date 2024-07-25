Flaherty allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks across six innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians. He struck out six.

In what was possibly his last start for Detroit, Flaherty made sure to leave a good impression. The righty lowered his season ERA to 2.95 and allowed zero earned runs for the fifth time this year. Flaherty is on a one-year deal, which has naturally made him a much-discussed trade candidate with the Tigers sitting at 50-53. He is currently penciled in to take the mound again Monday against the Guardians once more, but with the trade deadline on Tuesday, it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will still be with the team by the time his next turn in the rotation comes around. If Flaherty is dealt, he should remain a strong fantasy asset given his performance so far this season.