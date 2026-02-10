default-cbs-image
The Tigers placed Jobe (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Jobe underwent Tommy John surgery in June and will officially open the 2026 season on the injured list while he continues his recovery. The Tigers are hopeful that the 23-year-old righty will be able to return near the end of the regular season, though he may have to wait until 2027 to have a significant impact on the team.

