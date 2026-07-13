Tigers' Jake Miller: Back on IL

Double-A Erie placed Miller on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.

Miller opened the season on Triple-A Toledo's IL while he was recovering from October labral repair surgeries on both of his hips, but he was activated and assigned to Erie earlier in the week after completing a six rehab appearances across stops with three of the Tigers' lower-level affiliates. He made his debut for Erie on Tuesday and struck out two over three scoreless frames, but Miller apparently succumbed to a new injury coming out of that appearance.