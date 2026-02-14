Miller has been limited to playing catch thus far during spring training and is ramping up slowly after he underwent labral repair surgery on both of his hips in October, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Though he's present at big-league camp and is soaking up knowledge from veteran pitchers such as Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander, Miller isn't expected to pitch in any Grapefruit League games while he works his way back from a pair of surgeries. Instead, the 24-year-old prospect is focusing on a throwing program and getting back to full health. Miller showed some promise in 2025 when healthy, posting a 1.80 ERA and striking out 21 batters across 20 total innings between Single-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie. He will likely begin 2026 at Double-A again and could move up to Triple-A Toledo at some point if he continues to impress.