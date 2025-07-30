Rogers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rogers started the Wednesday matinee, giving Dillon Dingler a day off, and the former delivered his third home run of the season. Two of those long balls have come in his last four appearances, and while it's been a struggle for Rogers overall in 2025, he's at least showing some signs of life lately. The catcher did slug 21 home runs as recently as 2023, so the power potential is there, but Rogers should remain firmly behind Dingler on Detroit's depth chart.