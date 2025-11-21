The Tigers and Rogers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.05 million contract Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rogers was leap-frogged by Dillon Dingler in the Tigers' catcher pecking order in 2025, but the team still values the former enough to retain him as Dingler's backup. A career .200/.270/.386 hitter over parts of five seasons, Rogers had been eligible for salary arbitration for the final time.