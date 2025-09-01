Rogers went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Royals.

The Detroit backstop started his 34th game of the season and drove home two with his sixth career triple in the fifth inning. Rogers is not a viable fantasy option while he is the clear backup to Dillon Dingler. Through 123 total plate appearances, the 30-year-old is now slashing .200/.295/.362 with 18 RBI and 14 runs scored.