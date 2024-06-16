Malloy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Malloy will head to the bench after he had served as the Tigers' designated hitter for each of the past three games while going 3-for-12 with a home run, a double and three RBI. The 24-year-old is providing a decent amount of power (three extra-base hits) in his first taste of the majors, but he's hitting just .188 with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate through 39 plate appearances. Malloy's hold on an everyday role could be tenuous, and he may be headed back to Triple-A Toledo if his playing time slips in the days to come.