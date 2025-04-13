Malloy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Malloy will hit the bench for the second time in three games and looks like he could be the odd man out of the lineup more often than not in the wake of Gleyber Torres returning from the injured list Friday. The 25-year-old should have a regular spot in the starting nine against left-handed pitching, but his opportunities against righties may be more sporadic, unless the Tigers are willing to commit to playing Riley Greene in center field on a more consistent basis.