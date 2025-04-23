Malloy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two total RBI and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Padres.

Malloy extended Detroit's lead to 2-0 with a 389-foot blast off Kyle Hart, his first homer this season. He'd add a second RBI in the seventh with a double off Adrian Morejon. Malloy is now 3-for-7 in his last two games after going 0-for-8 in his previous five contests. He's now slashing .208/.365/.333 with eight RBI and eight runs scored through 63 plate appearances while starting primarily against left-handed pitching.