Malloy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Malloy's blast in the fourth inning, his third of the season, extended the Detroit lead to 4-0. The rookie has gotten off to a sluggish start in the majors, as he's still batting only .175 with a 38 percent strikeout rate after Sunday. Despite the struggles, Malloy has good power potential, and his prospect pedigree suggests that he'll figure it out at some point. However, fantasy managers may have to remain patient in the short term.