With the Tigers signing outfielder Manuel Margot on Sunday, Malloy has added competition in his bid for an Opening Day bench spot, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Margot signed with Detroit on a major-league deal, so he will give the team veteran depth in the outfield. Malloy, Spencer Torkelson and Jahmai Jones were previously thought to be battling for two open spots, but the addition of Margot likely means only one bench opening is left. Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, has had an impressive spring and recently started seeing some time in the outfield to add versatility, so he might have the inside track at this point given his power potential at the plate. If Malloy starts the season with Triple-A Toledo, he could still be an MLB option later in the year if a need arises.