Malloy (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.
After turning the page on a stomach bug, Malloy will resume his bid for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old has made a compelling case so far, going 13-for-43 in exhibition play, though only three of those hits have gone for extra bases (all doubles).
