The Tigers recalled Montero from Tripe-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Montero is slated to serve as a bulk reliever for the Tigers in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, likely entering the game in the second or third inning once opening pitcher Tyler Holton exits the contest. Montero's lone prior big-league appearance came as a starter back on May 29, when he gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Pirates. Montero owns a 5.03 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 13 starts with Toledo this season.