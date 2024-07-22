Montero (1-3) allowed five runs on eight hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays. He didn't walk anyone and struck out three.

Montero was hounded by Toronto leadoff hitter George Springer, who took him deep twice, once with a runner on. The righty has had some ups and downs so far in his rookie campaign. He allowed nine runs over 8.2 innings in his first two MLB starts, then followed that by allowing only two runs over 12.2 innings in his next two appearances. Montero has now allowed 10 runs across 10.1 innings in his last two starts. Based on prior results, the 24-year-old may be ready for another upswing, but fantasy managers would be wise to tread carefully due to his 5.97 ERA overall. Montero is penciled in to start again Friday against the Twins.