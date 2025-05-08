The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo to serve as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Montero's last MLB appearance came during a spot start in a doubleheader April 26, and he'll likely be called upon to start the nightcap again Thursday. The 24-year-old righty owns a 5.93 ERA through 13.2 innings with the Tigers this season and will likely head back to Toledo once his 27th-man duties are completed.
