Finnegan ended his warm-up pitches and headed to the locker room Wednesday due to groin tightness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was preparing to enter the game in the seventh inning before cutting short his warm-up routine. Finnegan has been a key high-leverage arm for the Tigers since being acquired from the Nationals, firing 14.1 scoreless innings over 12 appearances with a 19:3 K:BB, two holds, three wins and four saves. Should he end up missing significant time, Tommy Kahnle and Tyler Holton would likely step up as set-up men for Will Vest.