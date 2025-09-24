Finnegan has allowed two runs on three hits and a walk across 1.2 innings since coming off the injured list Friday.

After missing nearly a month due to a right groin strain, Finnegan has made two relief appearances, and he's been scored on each time. In Tuesday's loss to the Guardians, the righty came on in the seventh inning with an inherited runner on first and promptly allowed a double and a single to plate two Cleveland runs. Finnegan logged 12 straight scoreless outings for the Tigers before going down with his injury, so he may simply be dealing with some rust, but he should still see high-leverage work in the last few games of the regular season as Detroit fights for a playoff spot.