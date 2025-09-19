The Tigers reinstated Finnegan (groin) from the injured list Friday.

Finnegan has sat out the entire month of September while dealing with a right groin strain. He made one rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, striking out one batter and walking another over two-thirds of an inning, and he now has the green light to return to Detroit's bullpen. The 34-year-old righty has pitched 14.1 shutout frames with a 19:3 K:BB since joining the Tigers at the trade deadline and will likely receive a few save opportunities down the stretch.