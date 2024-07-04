Vierling (foot) went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Vierling had missed the last two games with a sore left foot, but he quickly got back up to speed as he recorded his career-best 11th home run of the season in the easy win. The 27-year-old has been a solid, versatile player for the Tigers the last two years, and while he's not the most exciting fantasy option, his steady playing time across the diamond does give him a path to steady value the rest of the way.