Anderson is hitting .308 with two home runs in six games since getting promoted to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 11.

Anderson has had a breakout year and slashed .306/.358/.499 with 14 home runs and a 14.6 percent strikeout rate in 90 games for Double-A Erie prior to his promotion. He will always be a hit-over-power player, but Anderson has hit for enough power this year to give himself a chance to make it as an everyday second baseman. If Gleyber Torres leaves in free agency this offseason, Anderson and fellow prospect Hao-Yu Lee could earn playing time at second base in 2026.