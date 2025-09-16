Anderson is performing well in the minors this season and will play in the Arizona Fall League, where he'll focus on defense and finding a good positional fit, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Anderson has a .296 batting average, 29 doubles, 18 home runs, 82 RBI and an .830 OPS in 115 games between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season. The 23-year-old, who primarily plays at second and third base, has put himself into a position to potentially make his MLB debut at some point in 2026. Anderson will use the AFL assignment to focus on further developing his defensive versatility and finding the right fit, and if he continues to rake as well, his prospect stock should rise heading into next season.