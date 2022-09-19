The Tigers reinstated Cabrera (biceps) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
The Tigers haven't revealed whether Cabrera will be included in the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore, but the 39-year-old will likely be in store for only a part-time role over the final two and a half weeks of the season in any case. With Detroit opening up more playing time of late for rookies Spencer Torkelson and Ryan Kreidler, Cabrera could be part of a messy three-man timeshare at designated hitter with Jeimer Candelario, Kerry Carpenter and Eric Haase.