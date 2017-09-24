Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: MRI reveals herniated discs

An MRI on Cabrera's back revealed two herniated discs Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera exited Saturday's game with back tightness and has now been officially diagnosed with a pair of herniated discs. According to Beck's report, Cabrera could play again this season, but it would likely be as the team's designated hitter. With the Tigers clearly out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see them proceed very cautiously with their 34-year-old first baseman.