Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: No more first-base work in 2019

Manager Ron Gardenhire told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Wednesday that Cabrera won't play the field again in 2019. "Hopefully we'll get him through the year, and this winter, he'll do some rehab on it. But ultimately...this is how he's going to finish his career, with a lot of DH," Gardenhire said.

The Tigers' decision to withhold Cabrera from first-base duties comes in response to the 36-year-old's ongoing management of a sore right knee, which has limited him to designated-hitter duties in each of his last six starts. A full-time role at DH the rest of the way may actually enhance Cabrera's outlook, as it would likely lessen the risk of further injury while sparing him of more frequent rest days. Since Cabrera has already drawn 25 starts at first base this season, he should retain eligibility at the position in the majority of fantasy leagues heading into 2020.