The Tigers recalled Maton from Triple-A Toledo on Friday. Maton will start at second base and bat seventh in the series opener against the Mariners.

Maton responded well to his recent demotion, slashing .289/.417/.526 with two homers and seven walks compared to 10 strikeouts across 11 games with Toledo. With that, he earned another opportunity with the big-league club. Maton is batting just .163/.289/.287 across 239 plate appearances with the Tigers this season and has a long way to go before he can be considered viable in traditional fantasy leagues.