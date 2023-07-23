Maton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After being called up from Triple-A Toledo coming out of the All-Star break, the lefty-hitting Maton had started in five of the Tigers' first six matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. He's gone just 2-for-14 at the dish since rejoining the big club, however, and Maton may no longer be guaranteed a strong-side platoon role in the infield. He'll take a seat against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove on Sunday while Andy Ibanez gets the nod at the keystone.