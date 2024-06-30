Olson allowed two runs on five hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision in Saturday's contest against the Angels. He walked three and struck out nine.

The nine strikeouts are a new season high, though the three walks also matched a season high, as Olson was a bit all over the place Saturday. He still managed a solid outing overall despite missing out on his third win of the year. The righty's 2-8 record isn't fitting of his 3.32 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 89.1 innings this season. Olson will look for a little better luck and some more run support in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Friday against the Reds.