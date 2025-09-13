Greene went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Marlins.

Greene has gone deep twice in his last three games, and he's now up to 34 home runs this season, which is good for ninth in the majors. The young outfielder had something of a breakout campaign in 2024, but he's taking it to another level in 2025 with career highs in homers and RBI, and he needs three more runs to set a new career best in that category as well. Greene's .836 OPS would also be a new high-water mark if he keeps it up.