Tigers' Riley Greene: Collects three hits in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greene went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.
Greene was batting just .211 through the first 10 games of the season, but he's starting to get going with a .313 average across his last nine contests. The three-hit effort was also the first of the year for the talented outfielder. Greene was an All-Star starter during a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted 36 home runs and 111 RBI during the regular season, and he should have more big games ahead of him in 2026.
More News
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Launches first homer•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Productive in win Friday•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Focused on improved contact in 2026•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Nets $5 million for 2026•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Out for regular-season finale•