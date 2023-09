Greene will undergo surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The details of the procedure have yet to be revealed, but more will likely be known Wednesday after Greene's surgery. The 22-year-old outfielder has been out since Sept. 2 with an inflamed right elbow, and he'll now almost certainly miss the rest of the season. Greene finishes with a .288/.349/.447 slash line with 11 homers and 37 RBI across 416 plate appearances.