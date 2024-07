The Tigers optioned Vilade to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Though he had picked up starts in the corner outfield in each of the Tigers' last five games while going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, Vilade will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to another utility player in Bligh Madris. Unlike Vilade, Madris is a left-handed batter, so the Tigers may have preferred to have Madris on hand a potential strong-side platoon option.