Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Effective in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson-Long (neck) tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Gipson-Long was making his first MLB appearance since June 27, and he looked sharp while only needing 17 pitches to cover two frames. The righty worked behind Troy Melton, who logged five scoreless innings in a spot start. While Gipson-Long worked exclusively as a starter in Triple-A this season, he figures to be a bullpen option for the Tigers with the team adding veteran starters Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton before the trade deadline. Gipson-Long can at least give Detroit some length in relief, as he displayed Wednesday.
