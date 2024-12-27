Torkelson might be limited to a short-side platoon or reserve role following the Tigers' signing of Gleyber Torres, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres is expected to play second base for Detroit and the feeling seems to be that Colt Keith is likelier to handle first base than third base, which would leave Torkelson without a spot in the lineup at least against right-handed pitching. Torkelson stumbled to a .669 OPS in 2024 and spent a chunk of the season in the minors. However, the former top prospect cranked 31 homers in 2023 and is still just 25, so he should have some trade value if the Tigers want to go that route.