Walker (hand) was activated from Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list Wednesday and assigned to Triple-A Toledo.
Walker has played in three of Toledo's four games since joining the club, going 1-for-11 with an RBI. Prior to being activated, Walker spent the previous three weeks on a rehab assignment at High-A West Michigan, where he slashed .262/.324/.377 over 68 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder opened the season on Erie's IL after suffering a fractured right hand early in spring training.