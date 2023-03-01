Walker (hand) has been diagnosed with a fractured right hand after being hit by a pitch Tuesday versus the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Walker is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future and doesn't have a timetable to return quite yet. The 26-year-old was vying for a roster spot with the Tigers in 2023 after the team acquired him from the Giants in November, but he will now shift his focus to rehabbing his injury and returning to the diamond at some point this spring or summer.