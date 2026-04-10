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Sweeney (shoulder) was given a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sweeney began the season on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and hasn't progressed as anticipated, so the hope is the injection will speed along the recovery process. The Tigers will develop a rehab plan for Sweeney based on how he responds to the injection.

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