Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Given PRP injection
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweeney (shoulder) was given a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Sweeney began the season on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and hasn't progressed as anticipated, so the hope is the injection will speed along the recovery process. The Tigers will develop a rehab plan for Sweeney based on how he responds to the injection.
More News
-
Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Shoulder issue persists•
-
Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Starting season on IL•
-
Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Cleared to start throwing program•
-
Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Taking part in hitting progression•
-
Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Not throwing due to shoulder strain•
-
Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Not in lineup for Game 1•