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Sweeney felt discomfort in his right shoulder again Tuesday and is undergoing re-evaluation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sweeney resides on the 10-day injured list after starting the season there due to suffering a right shoulder strain at the start of camp. While it seems he was making progress, it appears a setback may have occurred with the discomfort reappearing.

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