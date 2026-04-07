Tigers' Trey Sweeney: Shoulder issue persists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sweeney felt discomfort in his right shoulder again Tuesday and is undergoing re-evaluation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Sweeney resides on the 10-day injured list after starting the season there due to suffering a right shoulder strain at the start of camp. While it seems he was making progress, it appears a setback may have occurred with the discomfort reappearing.
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