Tigers' Ty Madden: Secures first victory

Madden (1-0) earned the win in Friday's 13-1 victory against the Athletics. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

The Tigers scratched Casey Mize from Friday's start with the trade deadline looming and instead went with a bullpen game. Tyler Holton served as the opener, and Madden followed with three scoreless frames of bulk relief. The right-hander rejoined the Tigers on July 21 after spending just over a month at Triple-A Toledo, and he's pitched well since returning to the majors with a 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 10 innings (four appearances).