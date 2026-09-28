Madden tossed three scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates.

The Tigers only got 1.1 innings out of starter River Ryan in the regular season finale Sunday, so they needed some length from Madden and two other relievers. The righty bounced back from allowing two runs in his last appearance to wrap up his 2026 campaign on a high note. Madden finishes the year with a 3.26 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 47 innings, and he figures to be in the mix for a bullpen spot with the Tigers once again in 2027.