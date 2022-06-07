Reyes (quadriceps) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Robbie Grossman (neck) will also kick off a rehab assignment with Toledo, but he'll likely make his way back to Detroit's 26-man active roster sooner than Reyes, who has been sidelined for two weeks longer than Grossman and was a fringe big-league player to begin with. Once Reyes shows during his rehab assignment that he's fully recovered from the right quad strain, the Tigers will have to decide if he's a better option than Derek Hill or Daz Cameron as the team's fourth outfielder.