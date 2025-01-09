Vest and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vest enjoyed a career-best season out of the Detroit bullpen in 2024, turning in a 2.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 63:18 K:BB in 70.1 innings while gathering three wins, two saves and 14 holds. The Tigers' closing situation isn't settled heading into 2025, but Vest likely won't be manager A.J. Hinch's top choice for save situations and is expected to continue seeing the bulk of his opportunities in the seventh and eighth innings.