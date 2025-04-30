Vest blew the save Tuesday against Houston after giving up three runs on five hits and one walk with no strikeouts in one inning.

It was the first blown save of the campaign by Vest, who entered the game with the Tigers hanging onto a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning. Vest yielded a Yainer Diaz single that drove in a pair of runs, one of which was inherited from Reese Olson, and he allowed two more runs in the seventh frame before being pulled. The right-hander still sports a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB while converting three of his four save chances over 13 innings, so he should continue splitting save opportunities with Tommy Kahnle in Detroit's bullpen.