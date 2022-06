Castro went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

Castro's first RBI came thanks to savvy baserunning from Jonathan Schoop, who scored on a double play. Castro then tripled home Spencer Torkelson in the fifth inning. The shortstop's bat has woken up recently. After going hitless in two games, Castro now has five hits in his last three, including two two-hit games. He is slashing .262/.294/.369 on the season.