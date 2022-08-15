site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Willi Castro: Sitting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Castro will sit Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the Guardians.
Castro will get breather in Monday's matinee after he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the White Sox. Akil Baddoo will take over in left field and bat ninth in Game 1.
