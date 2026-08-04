Tigers' Yilber Diaz: Recalled from Toledo

The Tigers recalled Diaz from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers had an extra spot available on their big-league pitching staff after unloading Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize ahead of the trade deadline, so they'll call upon Diaz to provide extra bullpen depth until the team has to fill the empty rotation spots. The 25-year-old righty has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 11.1 innings since joining the Tigers organization in June and will likely be limited to low-leverage work as long as he's with Detroit.