Short hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Monday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Short entered the game in the top of the eighth inning, taking over at third base for Nick Maton. He then went deep in the bottom half of the frame, giving him five home runs this season. That's only one away from his career high, and the infielder reached a new career high in RBI with 22. Short had six home runs and 20 RBI across 61 games back in 2021, then appeared in just six games for the Tigers last year.