Short is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Now on the bench for the third time in four games, Short's temporary run as the Tigers' preferred option at second base appears to have come to an end. Andy Ibanez has occupied the keystone in each of the three games that Short has sat out, and Ibanez looks as though he may see the bulk of the starts at the position while Zack McKinstry is seeing most of his opportunities in right field these days to aid a banged-up Detroit outfield.