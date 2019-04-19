Tito Polo: Released by Mariners
Polo was released by the Mariners on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Per Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto, Polo had been suspended indefinitely by the Pacific Coast League for spiking El Paso first baseman Alex Dickerson on Wednesday. As a 24-year-old with just 10 games of Triple-A experience and not a ton of prospect pedigree, Polo evidently was deemed not worth keeping around by the Mariners following the incident.
