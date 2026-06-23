Twins' Adrian Bohorquez: Returns from 7-day IL

High-A Cedar Rapids reinstated Bohorquez (forearm) from its 7-day injured list Monday.

The 21-year-old righty posted an 11.25 ERA and 2.50 WHIP in eight innings across three starts for Cedar Rapids to begin the season before landing on the shelf April 20 due to a right forearm strain. Bohorquez was activated after making a pair of one-inning rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, so he could be limited from a workload perspective as he slots back into the Cedar Rapids rotation.